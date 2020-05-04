Oak Bay police bust man with booze, meth and fake ID at UVic

Oak Bay police say they’re responding to too many 911 misdials

When security at the University of Victoria noticed a man on campus Friday they monitored him and deemed his presence suspicious.

Responding to the concerns of the security officer, Oak Bay police located the man on the Oak Bay side of the UVic campus and ran a check on him.

He was arrested as he found he was in possession of methamphetamine, as well as alcohol, a bicycle, and identification not in his name, all contrary to his numerous court conditions.

“He is known to police and is a chronic offender,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

The call was one of 89 the Oak Bay Police Department responded to last week.

Of particular concern between April 26 and May 3 is that Oak Bay police responded to nine abandoned 911 calls, Bernoties noted.

“If you misdial, please do not hang up; stay on the line and let the 911 operators know that you are okay so they do not have to spend time trying to call you back.”

Last wk #OakBay had nine “abandoned 911” calls. That's not uncommon but its a complete waste of resources. If you misdial, please do NOT hang up. Stay on the line

On Thursday an Oak Bay Police officer was on patrol at the University of Victoria when they observed two men on bicycles that appeared to be trying car door handles.

When confronted they evaded police. Police re-attended the parking lot and found the vehicles secure.

There were just two thefts from vehicles reported last week and both vehicles appeared to have been left unlocked. Items stolen included sunglasses, spare change and a wallet from the 2500-block Bowker Avenue and the 2600-block Burdick Road.

On Friday someone threw rocks and broke two windows at the St. Mary the Virgin church at 1701 Elgin Rd. Police are still investigating this file.

A 1986 Suzuki motorcycle was reported stolen from the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue at some point during the past week. The motorbike has a B.C. licence plate of Y83240.

