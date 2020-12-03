Oak Bay track resurfacing delayed

Oak Bay High students Mimi Hill and Aine O’Donnell run along the Jack Wallace Memorial Track. The old track is due to be resurfaced. (Black Press Media File Photo)

The District of Oak Bay has committed $50,000 towards a renewed Jack Wallace Memorial Track resurfacing project.

Unfortunately, despite dozens, if not hundreds of users per week, COVID-19 has delayed the project to resurface the track behind Oak Bay High.

The 2020 Canadian Francophone Games, which was going to gather 1,200 youth aged 14 to 18 years old in this part of Greater Victoria, was going to help contribute towards the track, including a legacy fund.

As of March of 2020 the high school and the Francophone Games society had partnered to commit about $117,000 to resurface the track, said then-principal Randi Falls in a pre-coronavirus letter to Oak Bay asking for the $50,000.

The total is estimated at $240,000, said recently retired Oak Bay High teacher Keith Butler.

On Nov. 23, Oak Bay confirmed the funds, but there’s still a long ways to go due to COVID-19 delays that have pushed back the fundraising, Butler said.

