Okanagan grocery store manager responds after couple buys entire meat supply

The incident occurred Saturday night at Save On Foods

Lake Country’s Save On Foods general manager Paul Davidson said he feels awful that a couple was able to buy the store’s entire supply of meat products on March 13.

Taylor Born, a person who posted a video of the incident online, said the couple cut other grocery shoppers off as they took and bought two full shopping carts worth of meat all at once.

“This is definitely an act that we don’t condone at this store,” said Davidson.

“I feel awful from this. What we always want to do is to provide product for all our customers.”

Moving forward, Davidson said customers will only be able to buy a certain amount of products from each department in the store.

READ MORE: Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Davidson said the limitations will ensure his store is properly stocked with grocery products at all times.

“We’re putting in these measures because we don’t want any inconvenience for our regular customers,” said Davidson.

“While we’re short of product right now, we won’t be short of product moving forward.”

Just last week, Kelowna shoppers voiced their frustration over people hoarding toilet paper from local stores.

Masks have been another product in short supply across the Okanagan with the growing COVID-19 concerns.

Born’s video of the grocery shoppers has been viewed almost 46,000 times.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas to close movie theatres till April 2 due to COVID-19
Next story
LNG Canada to halve its Kitimat workforce

Just Posted

Great-grandson of original carver helps restore totem pole at Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria

The Kwakwaka’wakw Heraldic Pole was originally completed in 1953

Langford mom of five sick children struggles to get COVID-19 tests

Family stayed in hotels in February due to flooding, told they don’t meet criteria for screening

COVID-19: MP Elizabeth May self-isolates, works from home, contemplates learning ukelele

May is working remotely, calls for measure to help protect workers from economic effects of COVID-19

Victoria closes Crystal Pool, other facilities to curb spread of COVID-19

City Hall will now only be open by appointment

Protect yourself from COVID-19 by grabbing a bar of soap

Soap for Hope Canada repurposes hotel soap for those in need

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

LNG Canada to halve its Kitimat workforce

Many have left town already

Okanagan grocery store manager responds after couple buys entire meat supply

The incident occurred Saturday night at Save On Foods

Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas to close movie theatres till April 2 due to COVID-19

Move will comply with ban on gatherings of 50 or more people in B.C.

Food app services, post office workers urged to minimize contact with deliveries

Many services have brought in no-contact delivery

Community calendar on hold amid COVID-19 concerns

Due to event cancellations, we ask you to confirm an event’s status with its organizers

Tourism industry advocate calls for emergency fund in wake of COVID-19 cancellations

Claims losses amount to hundreds of millions of dollars already

Libraries on Vancouver Island close due to COVID-19

Vancouver Island Regional Library’s eLibrary remains open

Canada’s main stock index hits 52-week low amid COVID-19 worries, drop in crude oil prices

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average had its worst day since 1987

Most Read