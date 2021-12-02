One person hurt in rollover crash in Nanaimo

Car and SUV collide at Wakesiah Avenue and Fifth Street

Emergency crews on scene after a collision between a car and an SUV at the intersection of Wakesiah Avenue and Fifth Street on Thursday, Dec. 2. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

One person was taken to hospital after an SUV rolled over in a crash near Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo this evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Wakesiah Avenue and Fifth Street at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, after an SUV and a car collided.

First responders on scene said a male occupant of the SUV was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with unknown, non-life-threatening injuries. The other occupant of the SUV and the driver of the car were not hurt.

Traffic was partially blocked both on Wakesiah and on Fifth as crews cleared the scene.

According to ICBC statistics, there were five crashes at that intersection in 2020 and 40 over the five-year period from 2016-2020.

READ ALSO: Two intersections tie for worst in Nanaimo as ICBC releases crash statistics



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

motor vehicle crash