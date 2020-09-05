BC Ferries passengers are encouraged to plan ahead as sailings fill up quickly over long weekends. (Black Press Media file photo)

One sailing wait for ferry from Tsawwassen, no wait at Swartz Bay terminal as long weekend begins

Patrons reminded masks are mandatory at terminals, on vessels

Thinking about travelling between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen over the long weekend? Patrons heading from the mainland to the island on Saturday can expect a one sailing wait while those on the Swartz Bay side have leeway.

By noon on Sept. 5, the 1 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay was 100 per cent full and BC Ferries was predicting a one sailing wait for the drivers of both standard and oversized vehicles. By that time, the 2 p.m. sailing was 70 per cent full, the 3 p.m. was 65 per cent full, the 5 p.m. was at 60 per cent capacity and the 6 p.m. was nearing 50 per cent capacity.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries anticipating busy terminals on Labour Day weekend

READ ALSO: Wearing masks mandatory on BC Ferries vessels and at terminals

On the Swartz Bay side, drivers heading to Tsawwassen weren’t facing a wait as of 12 p.m. The noon sailing departed at 80 per cent capacity and the 1 p.m. was just over 50 per cent capacity by that time. The 3 p.m. sailing was just under 50 per cent, the 4 p.m. was at 35 per cent and the 5 p.m. was at nearly 50 per cent capacity.

In a written statement on Aug 31, BC Ferries reminded customers to plan ahead as long weekend sailings are notoriously busy. The ferry corporation recommended that drive-on and foot passengers arrive at least an hour before their desired sailings. Patrons should also expect COVID-19 screenings and should be prepared to wear a mask as face coverings are required at all times at terminals and on board ferries – except while eating or sitting inside vehicles.

Passengers are advised to check the current conditions for their route before heading out or check the @BCFerries Twitter page for updates.

