One dead after overnight apartment fire in Victoria

Firefighters on scene in 1000-block of North Park Street Wednesday morning

One person died in a fire in the North Park neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to 1035 North Park Street on May 26 just before 1:30 a.m. and arrived to see flames showing from a suite on the third floor.

Two people were rescued from balconies, according to a Victoria Fire Department news release. One person and one dog died.

The fire was contained to a single suite, with smoke damage to three adjacent units and the hallway. Emergency Social Services was called in to care for displaced residents.

Victoria police and firefighters remained on scene Wednesday morning. There is an estimated $300,000 in damages.

Emergency crews remained on scene Wednesday morning. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

