Pacific Rim National Park Reserve warns of avian flu around Tofino - Ucluelet

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve has confirmed cases of avian influenza.

The Park Reserve is located between Tofino and Ucluelet and in a statement released Tuesday evening, March 19, Superintendent Dave Tovell said “birds in the region are experiencing avian influenza.”

“Avian influenza is endemic to wild bird populations and many strains occur naturally. The viral infection can spread to domestic birds and mammals, but it is rare for avian influenza viruses to cause disease in humans,” the announcement reads. “At this time, please take precaution and do not handle sick or deceased birds.”

He pointed to the provincial government’s website where more information about avian influenza can be found and is urging residents and visitors to report sick or deceased birds to the Provincial Wild Bird Reporting Line at 1-866-431-2473.

