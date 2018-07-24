Paddleboarder rescued off Oak Bay

The Coast Guard was in the waters off Oak Bay when they heard a paddleboarder was in trouble.They intercepted and brought the 32-year-old Mainland resident to Oak Bay Marina before returning her to her vehicle near Willows Beach. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Be cognizant of your surroundings, remind Oak Bay police, after a paddleboarder was rescued from the waters off Oak Bay this afternoon (July 24).

A civilian sailboat called in with concern after spotting a woman on a paddleboard too far from shore, said Const. Manny Montero.

The Coast Guard, who happened to be nearby when they heard the call, intercepted the 32-year-old Mainland resident caught in a current, picked her up and brought her to Oak Bay Marina where emergency services were on hand.

The woman did not require medical treatment. The Coast Guard returned the woman and paddleboard to her car near Willows Beach.

