The Coast Guard was in the waters off Oak Bay when they heard a paddleboarder was in trouble.They intercepted and brought the 32-year-old Mainland resident to Oak Bay Marina before returning her to her vehicle near Willows Beach. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Paddleboarder rescued off Oak Bay

Woman discovered far from shore, unable to return

Be cognizant of your surroundings, remind Oak Bay police, after a paddleboarder was rescued from the waters off Oak Bay this afternoon (July 24).

A civilian sailboat called in with concern after spotting a woman on a paddleboard too far from shore, said Const. Manny Montero.

The Coast Guard, who happened to be nearby when they heard the call, intercepted the 32-year-old Mainland resident caught in a current, picked her up and brought her to Oak Bay Marina where emergency services were on hand.

The woman did not require medical treatment. The Coast Guard returned the woman and paddleboard to her car near Willows Beach.

ALSO READ: Column: Boating has no barriers – chart your own course

ALSO READ:Do you have time to save a life?’

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The Coast Guard was in the waters off Oak Bay when they heard a paddleboarder was in trouble.They intercepted and brought the 32-year-old Mainland resident to Oak Bay Marina before returning her to her vehicle near Willows Beach. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

The Coast Guard was in the waters off Oak Bay when they heard a paddleboarder was in trouble.They intercepted and brought the 32-year-old Mainland resident to Oak Bay Marina before returning her to her vehicle near Willows Beach. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

The Coast Guard was in the waters off Oak Bay when they heard a paddleboarder was in trouble.They intercepted and brought the 32-year-old Mainland resident to Oak Bay Marina before returning her to her vehicle near Willows Beach. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Previous story
Saanich escalates steps against homeless camp in Regina Park with court injunction
Next story
Dog dies after being left in hot car in Langford

Just Posted

Paddleboarder rescued off Oak Bay

Woman discovered far from shore, unable to return

Free garlic for Woodwynn farm volunteers

More than 5,000 plants need to be harvested

Point in Time count finds homelessness growing in Victoria

One-day survey finds 1,525 people on city’s streets, compared to 1,387 in 2016

Off-leash dog killed at Esquimalt Lagoon

Mixed-breed bulldog will be put down

Dog dies after being left in hot car in Langford

Attempts to resuscitate the animal were unsuccessful

Among the largest in North America, Oak Bay Jaguar gathering raises funds for hospice

About 120 Jaguars of all ages share the field at Windsor Park on July 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Whitecaps coach all but confirms Alphonso Davies heading to Bayern Munich

Carl Robinson talks about the 17-year-old star joining the top club at the end of MLS season

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Petronas secures 25% of LNG Canada

The deal will allow Petronas to develop its natural gas resource in northeast B.C.

Operation Little Black Dress reaching new heights for B.C. search and rescue group

Women hope to inspire others to fundraise for their search and rescue volunteers

Woman dies after becoming trapped in B.C. clothing donation bin

The woman got stuck in the door of the bin owned by the Developmental Disabilities Association

CP Rail manager guilty after train carrying dangerous goods left unattended

The train was left without hand brakes east of Revelstoke in February 2015

B.C. homicide cops probe death of 7-year-old girl

Aaliyah Rosa’s body was discovered inside a rental unit at 20053 68 Avenue in Willoughby

Edmonton-area dads arrested after daughters under age four sexually abused

Alberta’s Internet Child Exploitation team conducted separate search warrants on July 19

Most Read