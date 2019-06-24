The library will have a range of titles for all ages. (Pixabay File)

Peninsula literary aims to create book worms with open air library

Book lovers will be pleased to hear that Saanich Peninsula Literacy is running their Open Air Library in Sidney this summer.

Across dates in July and August, books will be set up in Iroquois Park, with the public encouraged to peruse and read, then take one book home each.

Saanich Peninsula Literacy is a network of people and groups who support literacy and learning on the Saanich Peninsula. They describe their mission as being to increase literacy and to offer options within the community to aid literacy programs and services. One of the key ways they try to reach these goals is through the Open Air Library. Now in its fourth successive year, the library gives families the chance to immerse themselves in books, right in the heart of the community.

The organizers say one of the primary goals of the free program is to encourage parents and adults to model good reading practices in front of children. They say it is important for child development for them to read together, share ideas and resources. Those who attend can do so in a relaxed and accessible outdoor space, suitable for all ages. As well as a wide range of books, the library will also lay out cozy blankets for bookworms to curl up on.

The library will be open Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on July 2, 9, 16 and Aug. 6, 13, 20.

July 16 will see an enhanced session, featuring their Booksmack event, including some local literary talent.

For more information visit southislandliteracy.com.


