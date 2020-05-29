The Greater Victoria Public Library Branch will begin the first phase of reopening in June. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Phase-by-phase look at how Greater Victoria Public Libraries will reopen

GVPL to quarantine returned material for a minimum of 72 hours before lending again

The Greater Victoria Public Library Board will gradually restore services that stopped due to the pandemic, which saw the 12 physical branches close on March 16.

The library’s plan for reopening comes in phases.

The GVPL will quarantine returned material for a minimum of 72 hours before its available to borrow again.

During the first chapter, patrons will be able to place a hold on items in the GVPL catalogue with pickup at the Central branch in Victoria. There will also be a limited collection of material that people can borrow on the spot. The Central branch will be open Monday to Saturday for four hours per day.

READ ALSO: Layoffs loom for Greater Victoria Public Library employees

The automated handling machines at the James Bay location will be open, Langford Heritage branch and Emily Carr branch will be open to accept the return of library materials. The library vending machine at the Langford Heritage branch will be available and filled with a selection of movies, books and video games.

Phase one will be operating by the end of June.

READ ALSO: What people are reading, watching and learning from local libraries during COVID-19

During the second phase, six additional branches will open for the return of library material, to pick up material on hold and to browse a small popular collection of items people can borrow on the spot. The branches, which include Saanich Centennial, Central Saanich, Juan de Fuca, Okay Bay, James Bay and Bruce Hutchinson, will be open four hours each day from Monday to Saturday. The second phase will start in July and August, with three branches opening per month.

The final phase will begin in July and August as well, and will see the assessment of the remaining branches and work will be done to incorporate what is learned in the first two phases.

The start date of service at the Central branch, and the additional services in phase one will be released two weeks in advance. For the most up to date information about the library’s service developments visit gvpl.ca.


