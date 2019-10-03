PHOTOS: Oak Bay High raises more than $76,000 for Tour de Rock

Confetti falls from the rafters at Oak Bay High as the Cops 4 Cancer Tour de Rock riders arrive at the school Thursday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Oak Bay High school held an assembly with the Tour de Rock riders on Thursday morning to announce the total amount of money students have raised since August. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Oak Bay High students raised $76,208 in support of the Cops 4 Cancer Tour de Rock, that’s enough money to send 39 children to Camp Goodtimes. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Cops 4 Cancer Tour de Rock riders arrive at Oak Bay High school to students cheering, throwing confetti and a marching band to help with the grand entrance. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Students in the marching band at Oak Bay High marched riders from the Cops 4 Cancer Tour de Rock team into the school for an assembly held Thursday morning to announce the total amount of money raised for them. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Cops 4 Cancer Tour de Rock riders arrive at Oak Bay High school to students cheering, throwing confetti and a marching band to help with the grand entrance. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Nathan Burnham, Ethan Finnigan and Lucas Maffia hold signs at Oak Bay High school, waiting for riders from the Cops 4 Cancer Tour de Rock team. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Oak Bay High students announced they raised $76,208 in support of Cops 4 Cancer and the Tour de Rock with a massive celebration at the school on Thursday morning with the riders in attendance.

Riders arrived at the school to a large procession of students holding signs showing how cancer has affected their lives, the Grade 10 marching band and confetti falling from the second storey.

Student organizers revealed with the amount of money raised, 39 children dealing with cancer will be able to attend Camp Goodtimes. Students have been raising money since the end of August through various activities such as community car washes, a silent auction, a bottle drive, canvasing the community for donations and a head shaving event.

The Tour de Rock travels the length of Vancouver Island, about 1,000 kilometres, starting in Port Hardy on Sept. 21. It finishes with two days of stops around Greater Victoria, Oct. 3 and 4. Money is raised for pediatric cancer research and for programs that support children with a history of cancer.


