PHOTOS: Oak Bay High raises more than $76,000 for Tour de Rock

Oak Bay High students announced they raised $76,208 in support of Cops 4 Cancer and the Tour de Rock with a massive celebration at the school on Thursday morning with the riders in attendance.

Riders arrived at the school to a large procession of students holding signs showing how cancer has affected their lives, the Grade 10 marching band and confetti falling from the second storey.

@OakBayHigh students raised $76,208 for the @TourdeRock. After about a minute, organizers revealed they raised enough funds to send 39 kids to Camp Goodtimes. @OakBayNews @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/Fy9u3iT8ro — kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) October 3, 2019

Student organizers revealed with the amount of money raised, 39 children dealing with cancer will be able to attend Camp Goodtimes. Students have been raising money since the end of August through various activities such as community car washes, a silent auction, a bottle drive, canvasing the community for donations and a head shaving event.

The Tour de Rock travels the length of Vancouver Island, about 1,000 kilometres, starting in Port Hardy on Sept. 21. It finishes with two days of stops around Greater Victoria, Oct. 3 and 4. Money is raised for pediatric cancer research and for programs that support children with a history of cancer.