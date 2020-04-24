PHOTOS: Police arrest three people, seize $40,000 cash, fentanyl, stolen items from Victoria home

The VicPD Strike Force team arrested three people after executing a search warrant and seizing fentanyl, $40,000 cash and stolen goods from a Victoria home. (Photo courtesy VicPD) Stolen bikes were seized during the search warrant execution. (Photo courtesy VicPD) More than $40,000 in cash was found in the home. (Photo courtesy VicPD) Replica guns along with a real crossbow and compound bow were also seized. (Photo courtesy VicPD)

The VicPD Strike Force team arrested three people after executing a search warrant and seizing drugs, cash and stolen items on April 22.

Late on Wednesday afternoon, police searched a home in the 1100-block of Kings Avenue. Inside the residence, Strike Force officers found “a significant amount of fentanyl,” more than $40,000 in cash and stolen tools and bikes. Weapons including a crossbow were also seized.

According to VicPD, one of the recovered bicycles was valued at more than $6,000.

READ ALSO: Police seize Taser and stolen clothing, jewelry from Victoria home

READ ALSO: VicPD seize $30,000 of stolen property after storage locker raid

While officers were loading the seized items into a police vehicle, members of the community approached them to say thank you.

The VicPD Strike Force is an undercover unit currently focused on investigating property crime and catching prolific offenders as property crime has gone up significantly, said Bowen Osoko, spokesperson for VicPD.

The team relies on tips from the community and ask that anyone with information relating to thefts, break-ins and other property crimes call the Strike Force line directly at 250-995-7260.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

City of VictoriatheftVicPD