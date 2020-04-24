PHOTOS: Police arrest three people, seize $40,000 cash, fentanyl, stolen items from Victoria home

The VicPD Strike Force team arrested three people after executing a search warrant and seizing fentanyl, $40,000 cash and stolen goods from a Victoria home. (Photo courtesy VicPD)
Stolen bikes were seized during the search warrant execution. (Photo courtesy VicPD)
More than $40,000 in cash was found in the home. (Photo courtesy VicPD)
Replica guns along with a real crossbow and compound bow were also seized. (Photo courtesy VicPD)

The VicPD Strike Force team arrested three people after executing a search warrant and seizing drugs, cash and stolen items on April 22.

Late on Wednesday afternoon, police searched a home in the 1100-block of Kings Avenue. Inside the residence, Strike Force officers found “a significant amount of fentanyl,” more than $40,000 in cash and stolen tools and bikes. Weapons including a crossbow were also seized.

According to VicPD, one of the recovered bicycles was valued at more than $6,000.

READ ALSO: Police seize Taser and stolen clothing, jewelry from Victoria home

READ ALSO: VicPD seize $30,000 of stolen property after storage locker raid

While officers were loading the seized items into a police vehicle, members of the community approached them to say thank you.

The VicPD Strike Force is an undercover unit currently focused on investigating property crime and catching prolific offenders as property crime has gone up significantly, said Bowen Osoko, spokesperson for VicPD.

The team relies on tips from the community and ask that anyone with information relating to thefts, break-ins and other property crimes call the Strike Force line directly at 250-995-7260.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

City of VictoriatheftVicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP
Next story
Emergency measures whittle Oak Bay budget down 1.2 per cent

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Police arrest three people, seize $40,000 cash, fentanyl, stolen items from Victoria home

Strike Force unit focusing on property crime as incidents on the rise

Man arrested in Saanich for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

Man called 811 information line with threats

Victoria police observe nationwide moment of silence for Nova Scotia victims

Nearly two dozen people, including an officer, were killed in the mass shooting

Shriners Clown Unit tricycle stolen during North Saanich break-and-enter

RCMP searching for two suspects

West Shore RCMP seek family who may have seen man expose himself at Thetis Lake

Suspect described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight, walking a dog on April 18

COVID-19: B.C. records four new deaths as hospitalizations dip below 100

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix encourage everyone to maintain a physical distance

POLL: Which of the COVID-19 restrictions would you like to see ended first?

It seems no part of our daily lives has escaped the effects… Continue reading

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP

Squamish Mounties say they’ve received three complaints this past week for sounds similar to gun shots

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Shakedown and Sunfest rescheduled for summer 2021

Ticket holders can get refunds or credit for future events

Gangs changing tactics as closed borders, COVID-19 deal impact

Police are also seeing drugs laced with more cutting agents because of the lack of supply

UPDATE: RCMP give all clear after report of shots in Halifax

The emergency alert says police are investigating in a wooded area

Columbia River Treaty talks impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Public engagement sessions planned to be held this spring on the negotiations have been delayed

Most Read