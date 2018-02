One person was injured after a head-on crash on Sooke Road.

Emergency crews were called to the crash scene in the westbound lane near Coopers Cove just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fire officials said the collision involved a pickup truck and a Chevrolet Cavalier.

The woman, the driver of the Cavalier, was assessed by paramedics on the scene. The driver of the pickup was uninjured.

Traffic is slow in both directions.