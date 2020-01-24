Man in life-threatening condition after suspected overdose

The man was found behind a building near the intersection of Quadra Street and North Park Street

A man remains in life-threatening condition after being administered Narcan by Victoria police officers.

Just after 3 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a report from a passer-by of an unconscious, unresponsive man behind a building near the intersection of Quadra Street and North Park Streets.

Quadra Street is closed to northbound traffic as officers, @BC_EHS paramedics & Victoria Fire Department firefighters attend to the unconscious man. #yyjtraffic — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) January 24, 2020

Officers began CPR after calling for BC Emergency Health Services and administering Narcan. Once paramedics arrived, they took over medical care and CPR.

According to police, the man is undergoing treatment at this time.



