The Victoria Police Department is searching for anyone who may have witnessed an alleged assault or recognize the description of the suspects involved. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police looking for witnesses of alleged assault in Burnside Gorge’s Cecila Ravine

Concerned woman pushed to the ground, had phone broken while taking a photo of a dog

The Victoria Police Department is looking for witnesses or anyone who might recognized the description of a suspect involved in an alleged random assault in Burnside Gorge’s Cecila Ravine.

Officers were called to the area shortly before 2 p.m. on Aug. 6 after a 64-year-old woman reported being assaulted while taking a photo of a dog.

The woman was working in the gardens at the community centre, according to a release from police, when she spotted a black Labrador sitting alone by the ravine. The woman was concerned for the dog, wondering if it was lost, and approached the dog to take a photo of it. While the woman was using her phone to take photos, she said a man pushed her to the ground, taking her phone and throwing it in the ravine.

The woman called police from the community centre. She received non-life-threatening injuries but declined medical treatment at the scene.

She told police the man and a woman accompanying him moved to a nearby tent, which they quickly packed up before leaving the area with the dog.

A patrol officer helped the woman search the ravine for her phone but it was discovered damaged beyond repair.

The man who allegedly pushed the woman is described as Caucasian with a slim build, in his early 20s, standing five-foot-six-inches tall. He was wearing a football jersey with 44 on the back, a baseball hat and shorts. The woman accompanying him was described as riding an orange bicycle with pink hair and a crop top.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone who has information about the incident to contact VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: VicPD officer cleared of any wrongdoing after teen suspect’s ankle broken during arrest

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Collapse of Nunavut ice shelf ‘like losing a good friend:’ glaciologist
Next story
New mothers with COVID-19 should still breastfeed: Canada’s top doctor

Just Posted

Island riders conquering new heights

With no races, cyclists tackle Everest challenge to lift community

Saanich police search for suspect accused of using stolen credit, debit cards

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers says suspect made numerous fraudulent purchases

Homeless woman sentenced to 18 months in jail for selling drugs to Victoria police officer

Officer paid $20 for a substance consisting of heroin, fentanyl and caffeine

Family restaurant to hold Saturday fundraiser for Beirut blast

Wrap and Roll will donate all sales to victims of blast

Police looking for witnesses of alleged assault in Burnside Gorge’s Cecila Ravine

Concerned woman pushed to the ground, had phone broken while taking a photo of a dog

53 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths cap off week of high infection rates in B.C.

Roughly 1,500 people are self-isolating because they either have COVID-19 or have been exposed to it

Fitness non-profit challenges citizens to invent a game to be physically active

The campaign was launched after a study showed only 4.8 per cent of children and youths in Canada met required standards of the 24-hour movement guidelines

VIDEO: U.S. Air Force pilot does fly-by for B.C. son amid COVID border separation

Sky-high father-son visit plays out over White Rock Pier

3 Vancouver police officers test positive for COVID after responding to large party

Union president says other officers are self-isolating due to possible exposure

Vancouver Island team takes on wacky challenges of world’s largest scavenger hunt

Greatest International Scavenger Hunt taking place Aug. 1-8

New mothers with COVID-19 should still breastfeed: Canada’s top doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam made the recommendation during World Breastfeeding Awareness Week

Collapse of Nunavut ice shelf ‘like losing a good friend:’ glaciologist

The ice shelf on the northwestern edge of Ellesmere Island has shrunk 43 per cent

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should it be mandatory to wear masks when out in public?

B.C. is witnessing an alarming rise in the number of cases of… Continue reading

Most Read