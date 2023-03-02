Police pepper spray Victoria man armed with shard of broken glass

Timothy Jones had been wanted on a Canadawide warrant after not returning to halfway house

Police have arrested a 55-year-old man who was wanted on a Canadawide warrant after failing to return to his community residential facility.

In a news release, Victoria police said officers located a suspect in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue in the early hours of Thursday morning before he provided a false name and fled on foot.

Once officers caught up with the man at the corner of Vancouver and Johnson streets, he armed himself with a broken piece of glass, refused to comply with officers’ requests and inflicted a non-life-threatening injury to himself.

Officers deployed pepper spray and then a conducted energy weapon when the pepper spray was unsuccessful.

Paramdics arrived on scene and trasnported Jones to hospital, which is required anytime a CEW is deployed, according to police. The man was treated for his injury, medically cleared and then returned to VicPD cells where he awaits transport to a regional correctional facility.

Police said the man has a series of criminal convictions including sexual offences, assault causing bodily harm, flight from police and being unlawfully at large.

Arrested was Timothy Jones.

