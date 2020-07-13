Police respond to successful Facebook scam on Oak Bay resident

Petty thievery in King George Terrace where plants, gargoyle are missing

Oak Bay Police Department received three separate reports of thefts in the King George Terrace area on Monday, July 6.

All three individuals confirmed large plants in pots were stolen from their driveways.

One had a cement gargoyle figurine also stolen.

“Police canvassed the area and determined there were no witnesses,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties. “No suspect has been identified at this time.”

Fraud, and drunk driving were among the other calls of public concern to Oak Bay Police between July 6 and 12.

On July 7, police received a complaint at 10 p.m. regarding Facebook fraud.

“The victim of the fraud accepted a friend request from an unknown person and subsequently lent a sum of money to the new friend,” Bernoties said.

The matter is now under investigation. It is the latest of a string of successful scams to victimize an Oak Bay resident within the last few months.

Police advise that the public use extra caution when dealing with finances online especially via social media. The latest information on scams and financial crime can be looked at on the Better Business Bureau website, bbb.org, as well as the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

Reports of the latest scams, and where they took place, are also available at bbb.org/scamtracker.

On Sunday, July 12, police observed a speeding vehicle in the area of Cedar Hill Cross Road. The attending officer stopped the driver and detected the odour of liquor.

“Subsequent investigation confirmed that the driver had consumed liquor,” Bernoties said. “A 24-hour driving suspension was issued.”

Police encourage the public to plan ahead for a ride home if consuming alcohol.

