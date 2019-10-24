Giles Bixler, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, appeared confused when last seen Wednesday evening. Police are asking anyone who sees him to stay with him and call 911. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

Saanich Police, Victoria Fire searching for elderly man with Alzheimer’s

Police searching near Mount Douglas Beach, Cormorant Point and Balmacarra Beach

Saanich police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing elderly man.

Giles Bixler, 84, suffers from Alzheimer’s and appeared confused when last seen Wednesday evening.

Police are searching in the area of Mount Douglas Beach, Cormorant Point and Balmacarra Beach with the assistance of the Victoria Fire Department, who are utilizing an unmanned aerial vehicle with forward-looking infrared. This device can locate the heat signature of a person from an elevated position.

Police are asking anyone who sees Bixler to remain with him and call 911.


