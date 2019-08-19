Police searching for masked woman suspected of robbing Douglas Street store

VicPD are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a masked woman suspected of robbing a store in the 2900-block of Douglas Street. (Submitted/VicPD)

Police are seeking witnesses after a daytime robbery Monday.

Around 3 p.m. the Victoria Police Department was called to the 2900-block of Douglas Street after a lone woman entered a store and brandished a weapon before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian woman standing five feet one inch tall and wearing a hoodie, white shoes, dark pants and a black mask.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654, or to report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

