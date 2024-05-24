Police watchdog investigating leadup to death of North Okanagan woman

The IIO says woman was found deceased on April 14, the same date that RCMP found remains of Tatjana Stefanski

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating the RCMP’s response to an incident in Lumby in December 2023, which preceded the death of a woman in April 2024.

According to the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO), in December 2023 the Lumby and Vernon RCMP detachments received a report indicating concern for the safety of a woman.

The woman was later located deceased on April 14.

That’s the same date that RCMP discovered the remains of Lumby mother Tatjana Stefanski, who was reported missing on April 13 following an alleged abduction by her ex-husband. A suspect was arrested and then released within 24 hours because charges had not been laid.

An information bulletin issued Friday by the IIO does not disclose the identity of the deceased woman that is the subject of the IIO investigation.

Investigations into the woman’s death are now being conducted by the RCMP Southeast District Major Crimes Unit and the BC Coroners Service.

The IIO investigation will look to determine whether police action or inaction may have played a role in the woman’s death.

“Given the complexity of all investigations into this matter, no further information will be provided at this time,” the IIO said.

Anyone who has relevant information about this incident is urged to contact the IIO Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

