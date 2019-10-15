Power outage planned for Victoria General Hospital

Island Health says essential services and patient care won’t be impacted during Oct. 19 outage

Victoria General Hospital will be experiencing a planned power outage overnight on Oct. 19.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, BC Hydro will shut down their power to the hospital and the regional laundry for 12 hours, ending at 6 a.m. on Oct. 20.

Island Health says that essential services and patient care won’t be impacted.

During this maintenance check that occurs every two years, the hospital will be powered by diesel generator back-ups while high-voltage electrical equipment will be fixed.

Patients, families, visitors, and staff may notice darker lighting in some areas. Medical imaging will be reduced to the operation of a single MRI, CT and X-Ray scanner.

The shutdown is timed to occur after the evening meal service, with a portable freezer truck covering the time without main power. The dishwasher is powered by the generators and the work is to be completed before breakfast service begins.

