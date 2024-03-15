Princeton man literally runs out of and away from court

Matter stood down to consult counsel and accused flees

A Princeton man literally ran away from court Thursday, March 14.

Judge Greg Koturbash ordered an unendorsed arrest warrant for Joseph Gibson after the accused fled the building when his matter was stood down to consult legal counsel.

An agent representing Gibson, on behalf of his lawyer Michael Patterson, was preparing to speak with him when he reportedly bolted.

“I went to grab my briefcase and he actually ran away…He was two blocks away and he was going fast,” she explained afterwards to the court.

Gibson is charged with breaching a recognizance. He pleaded not guilty, and the matter was set for trial on Thursday.

However, the agent for Gibson’s lawyer told Koturbash that her firm had not been able to contact Gibson for several months. She said she had no information or instructions on how to proceed.

Gibson spoke to the court, explaining that he experienced homelessness, and did not have access to a phone.

Gibson has been the subject of four previous warrants, issued for failing to appear in court, regarding the file.

