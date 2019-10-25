Protesters to march across Millstream overpass during morning commute in Langford

Protesters will march from Millstream Village Shopping Centre to West Shore RCMP detachment

Protesters will march through Langford Friday morning, leaving the Millstream Village Shopping Centre at 8 a.m. and heading to the West Shore RCMP detachment.

Indigenous and non-Indigenous community members are condemning the arrest of Kanahus Manuel, a prominent leader in the fight against the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Manuel was arrested on Oct. 19 on mischief charges for interfering with workers who were flagging a road development on Secwepemc territory, near Blue River, B.C.

According to a statement from Rise and Resist, Manuel was treated unfairly during the arrest and the three days following.