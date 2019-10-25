Protesters to march across Millstream overpass during morning commute in Langford

Protesters will march through Langford Friday morning, leaving the Millstream Village Shopping Centre at 8 a.m. and heading to the West Shore RCMP detachment.
Indigenous and non-Indigenous community members are condemning the arrest of Kanahus Manuel, a prominent leader in the fight against the Trans Mountain pipeline.
Manuel was arrested on Oct. 19 on mischief charges for interfering with workers who were flagging a road development on Secwepemc territory, near Blue River, B.C.
According to a statement from Rise and Resist, Manuel was treated unfairly during the arrest and the three days following.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.