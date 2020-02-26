Brandon Norman Bartlett, 38, has been charged with one count of breaking and entering and one count of killing or injuring an animal (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Psychiatric assessment ordered for man charged with killing dog

Brandon Norman Bartlett, 38, appeared in court on Monday morning

A psychiatric assessment has been ordered for the man who allegedly killed a dog in Victoria’s Oaklands neighborhood.

Brandon Norman Bartlett, 38, appeared in court on Monday morning with a closely shaved head and face, and was charged with one count of breaking and entering and one count of killing or injuring an animal. He will remain in custody for the next month as the assessment takes place and is scheduled to appear in court on March 23.

Last month, Victoria police were called to the 1300-block of Hillside Avenue for an incident between a man and a dog. When they arrived at a multi-unit residential building they found a dead dog. The suspect then fled into one of the building’s units around 4 p.m.

RELATED: Petition launched to ‘ensure’ consequences after Victoria man charged in connection with killing dog

Backup was called for, which included VicPD and Saanich police K9 officer and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team’s crisis negotiators. Police had to deploy less-lethal projectiles and eventually took Bartlett into custody about three hours later. He was then taken to hospital for evaluation.

Investigators later determined Bartlett wasn’t the owner of the dog.

RELATED: Victoria man charged after dog stolen during break and enter killed

A dog was reported missing after residents noticed their home had been broken into just before officers were called to the incident involving Bartlett. The dog’s owners weren’t home during the break and enter but immediately noticed their dog was missing when they returned.

Officers later confirmed that the dog that was killed was the same dog taken from the residence.

In the following days, an online petition was created to “ensure” the man responsible would face consequences and identified the dog as a miniature pinscher named Remmy.

VicPD has asked the public to stay calm after spotting several social media posts making threats in the days after the incident. Officers noted that while the incident was disturbing and that the public has a right to be upset, there has been concern for Bartlett’s safety

A spokesperson for VicPD emphasized that threats such as these must be investigated and can have a negative impact on investigations and court outcomes.

With files from Nina Grossman and Shalu Mehta


