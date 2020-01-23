Victoria man charged after dog killed

Brandon Norman Bartlett, 39, faces one charge of killing or injuring an animal

A Victoria man faces an animal cruelty charge.

Brandon Norman Bartlett, 39, has been charged with one count of killing or injuring an animal.

The Victoria Police Department could not be immediately reached for comment nor have they confirmed if these charges are related to an incident Monday that left one dog dead in the Oaklands neighbourhood.

Members of the Victoria Police Department were called to the 1300-block of Hillside Avenue around 4 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of an incident between a man and a dog. They arrived at a multi-unit residential building to find the dog dead and the man gone, having fled into one of the building’s units.

VicPD called in back up – including both VicPD and Saanich police K9 officers and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team’s crisis negotiators – but police said the man was uncooperative.

They deployed less-lethal projectiles and took him into custody around 7 p.m. He was taken to hospital for evaluation.

In a Tweet, VicPD Chief Del Manak called the incident “a horrific scene and incident that started with injuries to a dog who succumbed to injuries.”

