A wet week ahead is being predicted by Environment Canada. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Put away the shovels, week of rain ahead for Greater Victoria

Environment Canada calling for wet weather until Sunday

Just days after a record-breaking snowfall, with more than 20 centimeters coming down in one night, the white stuff has almost disappeared, making way — hopefully — for the early spring-like weather we know and love here on the Island.

It’s time to put away the shovels and break out the umbrella, with the rain in the forecast for the next week in Greater Victoria.

According to Environment Canada, showers are expected throughout the day and overnight on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with temperatures ranging from 5 C to 11 C.

By Saturday the weather will have let up slightly, with only periods of rain predicted throughout the day, but showers are expected throughout the night.

There’s a chance you can catch some sun on Sunday as the forecast is calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers.


Most Read