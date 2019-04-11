Periods of rain with a high of 10 C is in Thursday’s forecast. (Max Bender/Unsplash)

Rain with a high of 10 C for Thursday

Plus your weekend forecast

Thursday’s forecast is calling for periods of rain with a high of 10 C. The rain will end late in the evening changing with clouds overnight and a low of 7 C.

READ ALSO: Top 10 Climate Change myths debunked

For Friday expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 11 C and periods of rain overnight with a low of 6 C.

Saturday’s forecast is calling for rain with a high of 9 C. Expect overnight to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 6 C.

READ ALSO: B.C. North Coast resident to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Sunday is expected to be cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11 C, overnight will be cloudy with a low of 5 C.


