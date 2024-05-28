RCMP continue search for missing Vancouver Island man

David Phillips, 53, was last seen at his Courtenay residence on May 8

Comox Valley RCMP is looking to locate David Phillips, 53, who was last seen at his residence in Courtenay on May 8, 2024. Photo courtesy of Comox Valley RCMP

Comox Valley RCMP is looking to locate David Phillips, 53, who was last seen at his Courtenay residence, in the Comox Valley, on May 8, 2024.

Phillips is approximately six feet tall and weighs 160 lbs. He has brown-grey hair and hazel eyes.

He is known to ride his red chopper-style e-bike to parks around Courtenay, which he frequently visits.

“It is unusual for David to go this long without returning home, contacting family or friends,” said Cst. Monika Terragni, media Relations Officer, Comox Valley RCMP. “We want to ensure he is safe.”

After releasing an initial missing person report on May 16, the Comox Valley RCMP issued a new one nearly three weeks after Phillips was last seen.

“We… hope someone has seen him, or his red chopper-style e-bike,” said Terragni. “Investigators are currently following up on all investigative leads and tips provided by the public. We urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward.

If you’ve seen Phillips, know where he is, or have found an e-bike matching the aforementioned description, please call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321.

Refer to RCMP file number 2024-6952.