Rescuers help injured man from Parksville riverside trail

Patient taken away by BC EHS air ambulance after big wheel, basket stretcher remove him from scene

Emergency responders were called to Top Bridge Park the evening of Feb. 19 to assist an injured man, according to Oceanside RCMP.

Police and other emergency services were called out to the incident at approximately 5 p.m., Sgt. Shane Worth said.

Parksville Fire Rescue responded to a report of a person who had fallen, was injured and may be in need of rescue, according to Fire Chief Marc Norris.

While on route, the fire department was asked to set up a landing zone for a BCEHS air ambulance.

“Fire crews assisted BCEHS paramedics and RCMP moving a person with serious injuries from the riverside trail to a service road near to the Englishman River Water Service Raw Water Intake,” Norris said in an email to the PQB News. “About 400 to 500 metres.”

The patient was then turned over to BCEHS care for transport to the air ambulance landing zone, set up at the CVSE weigh station at Interchange 46, according to Norris.

“Once the patient was located and stabilized, fire crews used a basket stretcher in combination with a big wheel to move the patient along the trail and to the waiting ambulance,” Norris said.

Two fire crews were on scene, including a rescue company and a ladder company, in addition to the duty officer and duty Chief — approximately 14 people in total, he added.

The rescue operation took approximately one hour and 18 minutes.

No criminality was involved in the incident, according to RCMP.

— NEWS Staff