Researchers with the DFO and Oceans Network Canada will explore the largest underwater volcano in Canada (File submitted/DFO)

Researchers head out from Sidney to explore Canada’s largest underwater volcano

The Explorer Seamount is as large as Greater Vancouver and full of previously undiscovered species

Researchers from Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) and Ocean Networks Canada, as well as partners for the Nuu-chah-nulth Nation will be embarking on a two-week expedition to explore Canada’s largest underwater volcano, the Explorer Seamount.

The team will dive as far as 2000 meters using a submersible camera called the Bathal Ocean Observation and Televideo System, also known as “BOOTS,” which will live-stream the mission as it unfolds.

The Explorer Seamount is located in north west of the Haida Gwaii, and is part of an Area of Interest (AOI) identified in 2017. The massive mount is the size of Greater Vancouver, and approximately the same height as Mt. Baker in Washington State.

ALSO READ: DFO to test for harmful virus at B.C. fish farms

An expedition in 2018 in the area led to the discovery of many new species previously unknown to science.

“Explorer Seamount is like no other that we have visited to far. It is home to a strange reef-like habitat, informally called Spongetopia, a bizarrely large monoculture of sponges extending far beyond the distance the scientists could travel during the 2018 dive,” reads the DFO description of the area. “To add to the mystery, the geological, chemical, and ecological characteristics of the seamount are all varied from what scientists have come to expect on seamounts in the region.”

ALSO READ: DFO announces $1M-plus investment in environmental response equipment for B.C.

The 2019 follow up will continue to explore to learn more about the animals and plants which live in the area, the chemical and biological differences in the water, the impact humans in the area, and new information on regional geography.

Further research will also help ocean conservationists decide if the area can be categorized as an Oceans Act Marine Protected Area.

Researchers will embark on the CCGS John P. Tully to begin the mission on July 16.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

 

Researchers with the DFO and Oceans Network Canada will use a specialized underwater equipment to explore the largest underwater volcano in Canada. Here, a remotely operated vehicle explored Spongetopia in 2018 (File submitted/Oceans Exploration Trust, Northeast Pacific Seamount Expedition Partners)

Previous story
Sidney bank robber identified, still at large

Just Posted

RCMP confirm foul play in death of 60-year-old Metchosin man

Police believe crime an isolated incident

Sidney bank robber identified, still at large

Warrant issued for arrest of North Vancouver man for TD Bank robbery

Victoria businesses remain plastic-bag free, despite court ruling

Business association says no one has inquired into re-establishing the use of plastic bags

Police seek witnesses after man assaulted at Central Saanich bus stop

Man found Saturday on Keating X Road remains in serious condition at Victoria General Hospital

Saanich Mayor says ‘no costs asked of municipality’ for proposed film studio

Mayor Fred Haynes made that comment after questions from watchdog group

VIDEO: Dashcam video captures moment Victoria cyclist struck

Police seeking cyclist captured in video

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Garneau ‘disappointed’ in airlines’ move against new passenger bill of rights

New rules codified compensation for lost luggage, overbooked flights

Canadian is detained in China on drug allegations: Chinese government

Detention of a Canadian in China comes as part a diplomatic dispute triggered by arrest of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou

Rare white ravens spotted again in mid-Island

Nature photographer Mike Yip said mysterious birds back in Coombs area

CO’s call off efforts to trap bear who attacked North Island man

Woss man recuperating after incident on remote logging road

Too much time on social media can hurt teens’ mental health: study

Researchers conducted a four-year survey of more than 3,800 adolescents between Grades 7 and 11

Advocates want charges in horse deaths during Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races

Chuckwagon races are a nightly spectacle during the Stampede, a 10-day annual celebration of western life

Most Read