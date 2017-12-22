UPDATE: Rock slide near Goldstream Provincial Park now cleared

Trans-Canada Highway was down to single alternating lane just before Malahat

UPDATE:

Drive BC is reporting that the rock slide near Goldstream Provincial Park has now been cleared. There may still be traffic congestion in the area.

—————————————————————-

Motorists trying to get a head start on the holidays by driving up Island today are in for some delays.

A rock slide on Highway 1 just south of Goldstream Park is delaying both northbound and southbound traffic on the Malahat.

The road is currently open to single lane alternating traffic and officials say the area will soon be cleaned up and traffic will return to normal.

Drive B.C. is estimating delays of up to 30 minutes at this time.

Traffic was backed up for kilometres as crews cleared a minor rock slide from the Malahat highway. (Tim Collins/News Gazette staff)

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
39% of pot users say they drive after smoking: Health Canada survey
Next story
B.C. prison guard treated after suspected fentanyl exposure

Just Posted

Eleven-year-old Saanich girl underwent surgery, will be in coma for a week, says family

Leila Bui of Arbutus middle school still sedated at VGH

Woodwynn Farms participants crash MLA’s office

Olsen said politicians can’t overturn ALC decision

Plan ahead for busy holiday travel to and from Victoria

Parking spaces hard to come by at Victoria airport, BC Ferries filling up fast

Driver hits police officer, two other vehicles with stolen car in Esquimalt

Suspect sped away from scene, found quickly in nearby plaza

White Christmas likely for Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Environment Canada has release a special weather statement

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Saanich girl hit by vehicle in an induced coma

Eleven-year-old Leila Bui has been sedated at hospital since Wednesday

School bus crashes near Shawnigan Lake

Both drivers were injured, and 12 students on the school bus were unharmed

Port Alberni mourns death of teen in tragic accident

Girl was on her way to ask about volunteering at SPCA when she died

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

Most Read