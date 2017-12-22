UPDATE: Rock slide near Goldstream Provincial Park now cleared

Trans-Canada Highway was down to single alternating lane just before Malahat

UPDATE:

Drive BC is reporting that the rock slide near Goldstream Provincial Park has now been cleared. There may still be traffic congestion in the area.

Motorists trying to get a head start on the holidays by driving up Island today are in for some delays.

A rock slide on Highway 1 just south of Goldstream Park is delaying both northbound and southbound traffic on the Malahat.

#BCHwy1 Rock slide 1 km south of #GoldstreamProvincialPark on #VancouverIsland. The road is reduced to single lane alternating traffic with up to 30 minute delays. https://t.co/pZSwPU6FWj — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 22, 2017

The road is currently open to single lane alternating traffic and officials say the area will soon be cleaned up and traffic will return to normal.

Drive B.C. is estimating delays of up to 30 minutes at this time.

Traffic was backed up for kilometres as crews cleared a minor rock slide from the Malahat highway. (Tim Collins/News Gazette staff)

