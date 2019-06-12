A Rogers Communications Inc. logo outside the Rogers Building in Toronto on April 22, 2014. Rogers is making a major shift in its wireless service offerings, to introduce unlimited data plans with no overage charges. Canada’s three national carriers have been slower to adopt unlimited data plans than U.S. wireless networks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Rogers adopts unlimited wireless data plans, expects new purchase options

Canada’s three national carriers have been slower to adopt unlimited data plans than U.S. networks

Rogers is making a major shift in its wireless service offerings by introducing unlimited data plans with no overage charges.

Canada’s three national carriers have been slower to adopt unlimited data plans than U.S. wireless networks.

But unlimited data plans have been available from their regional competitor, Freedom Mobile, which operates wireless networks in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

Rogers says its new Infinite wireless plans will start at $75 for up to 10 gigabytes of full-speed data usage per month, followed by unlimited data at reduced speeds but without additional fees for going over the limit.

The Toronto-based company, which operates across Canada, says its new unlimited data plans will become available Thursday.

Rogers also says it will introduce new options for financing device purchases later this summer.

ALSO READ: Canadians to get low-cost data-only mobile phone plans within 90 days: CRTC

ALSO READ: CRTC report finds ‘misleading, aggressive’ sales tactics used by telecom industry

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada well-positioned to benefit from non-meat alternatives: Beyond Meat founder
Next story
Ottawa to launch ‘pay experiments’ as next step to replace Phoenix pay system

Just Posted

Bear spray released in downtown Victoria’s Value Village

Staff and patrons were evacuated from the building on Tuesday

Google Maps updated to show natural disaster routes

Information on hurricanes, floods and earthquakes rolling out

West Shore RCMP conclude case where woman allegedly pushed off cliff at Thetis Park

Suspects no longer being sought in May 19 incident

Colwood high school up for sale on Used Victoria in cheeky ad

Ad posted by seller, Grad2019Pranks

Collision between mini-van and motorcycle in Saanich sends three to hospital

The 28-year-old motorcyclist suffered “serious but non-life threatening injuries”

VIDEO: Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9-11 victims fund

The comedian called out committee members who didn’t come to the hearing

Greater Victoria’s Crimestoppers wanted list for the week of June 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: How do you celebrate Father’s Day?

A 217 survey says Father’s Day falls well behind Mother’s Day. The… Continue reading

Crown wants 16 to 18 years of parole ineligibility for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone was found guilty in March of second-degree murder of eight-year-old Teagan

Man in hospital after stepping in front of bus during fight in Burnaby

RCMP are investigating the incident

Two grey whales found dead near Alaska’s Kodiak Island

More than 150 grey whales deaths reported this year in Mexico, Canada and U.S.

U.S. women’s team slammed for excessive goal celebration at World Cup

Former Canadian national team player gets death threats after her criticism

B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Pekarsky was teaching Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta at the time of the incident

Owner shocked after dog left in B.C. vet’s freezer for 78 days

B.C. College of Veterinarians investigating case of 13-year-old Chow Chow named Brooke

Most Read