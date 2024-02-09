‘Rowdy’ dog seeks forever home after more than 90 days at SPCA

Three-year-old Rottweiler and mastiff cross is a ‘puppy in a dog’s body’

A rambunctious young dog in Port Alberni is looking for his perfect match.

Rowdy, a three-year-old Rottweiler and mastiff cross, has been at the Alberni-Clayoquot branch of the SPCA for more than 90 days. Although plenty of people have stopped by to visit him, SPCA staff say he still hasn’t found his forever home.

“We say that he’s a puppy trapped inside a three-year-old dog’s body,” said Wendy Phillips of the SPCA. “He has a lot of energy, and that combined with his size has scared people away.”

Rowdy, who weighs in at almost 100 pounds, was surrendered to the SPCA after being allowed to free roam on the West Coast. Although he can’t be trusted with cats or small children, Rowdy gets along with other dogs and loves people. He is already neutered and fully vaccinated.

“He loves his toys and he likes food puzzles,” said Phillips. “He’s a good walker on a harness. He needs someone who is active and is willing to spend some time on his manners.”

While Rowdy is a fast learner, he needs a “consistent routine,” Phillips said.

“He’s ready to go,” said Phillips. “He just needs to find his person.”

If you think you’d make a good match for Rowdy, call the SPCA at 250-723-5269 or find Rowdy’s application online at adopt.spca.bc.ca/pets/639628.