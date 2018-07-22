Commodore Angus Topshee, left, officially assumes command of Canadian Fleet (Pacific) from Rear Admiral Buck Zwick (right) in a ceremony presided over by Rear Admiral Bob Auchterlonie (centre), commander of Maritime Forces Pacific and Joint Task Force Pacific. The ceremony was one of two changes of commands held last week at A Jetty in HMC Dockyard, Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt. Photo by Leading Seaman Valerie LeClair, MARPAC Imaging Services

Royal Canadian Navy announces leadership changes in Esquimalt

Commodore Angus Topshee new commander of Canadian Fleet Pacific, naval reserve also gets new leader

Commodore Angus Topshee took the next step in his naval career last week as he assumed command of Canadian Fleet Pacific.

In a ceremony held Thursday on the jetty alongside HMCS Calgary at CFB Esquimalt, Topshee was officially announced in his new role by Rear Admiral Bob Auchterlonie, commander of Maritime Forces Pacific and Joint Task Force Pacific. Topshee takes over from outgoing fleet commander, Rear Admiral Buck Zwick.

Among other positions, Topshee has served as deputy director of strategy, policy and plans for the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), and was formerly base commander at CFB Halifax.

Also last week, Rear Admiral Auchterlonie presided over the change of command ceremony for the Naval Reserve program. Commodore Michael Hopper assumed command from Commodore Marta Mulkins.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
Police confirm girl, 8 others injured in Toronto shooting; shooter dead
Next story
Victoria man arrested in connection with Hillside murder

Just Posted

Multi-vehicle crash along the Malahat leaves traffic crawling

Southbound lane heavily delayed at Malahat Summit

BC GAMES: Victoria athletes hit the podium

Gold, silver and bronze performances in equestrian, kayak, rowing, golf

Victoria man arrested in connection with Hillside murder

Daniel Creagh faces second-degree murder charge in death of Joseph Gauthier

PHOTO GALLERY: Phillips Backyard Weekender hits all the right notes

Local and international acts keep Victoria crowd cutting a rug

Raccoons making themselves at home on Saanich property

Resident blames neighbour for attracting pests to area

BC Games: Day 3 wrap and closing ceremonies

The torch in the Cowichan Valley has been extinguished as Fort St. John gets ready to host the 2020 BC Winter Games

Royal Canadian Navy announces leadership changes in Esquimalt

Commodore Angus Topshee new commander of Canadian Fleet Pacific, naval reserve also gets new leader

Police confirm girl, 8 others injured in Toronto shooting; shooter dead

Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres

Why do they do it? Coaches guide kids to wins, personal bests at the BC Games

Behind the 2,300 B.C. athletes are the 450 coaches who dedicate time to help train, compete

Government sets full-time salary range for Justin Trudeau’s nanny

At its top range, the order works out to a rate of $21.79 per hour, assuming a 40-hour work week

Victoria Mariners sweep Whalley at Saanich’s Layritz Park

Continue reading

Lower Mainland teams battle for baseball gold at BC Games

Vancouver Coastal squeaked out a 3-2 win against Fraser Valley

The Northern Secwepemc te Qelmucw people signed an agreement-in-principle with the B.C. government

The signing ceremony, at the Eliza Archie Memorial School, was 25 years in the making

Canada to resettle dozens of White Helmets and their families from Syria

There are fears the volunteers would become a target for government troops

Most Read