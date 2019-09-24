Saanich marks National Tree Day with opening of tree area, native tree planting

Oak leaf gates mark the Churchill Drive entrance to Mount Douglas Park. (Photo courtesy of the Friends of Mount Douglas Park)

Saanich is set to mark National Tree Day with the grand opening of Tinker Town in Mount Douglas Park along with the planting of 17 large trees in the area. Residents are invited to come down to celebrate or lend a hand.

At 10 a.m. on Sept. 25, Parks staff will officially open the new Tinker Town play and education area located north of the Mount Douglas Beach parking lot.

The underbrush at the site was cleared to make room for nature preschool groups to use the site. Tinker Town consists of log benches and tables set up like a classroom. Children will be encouraged to engage in unstructured play while learning about nature.

Educating young people about nature is part of Saanich’s Natural Intelligence goal to have all residents actively engaging with and enhancing the environment by 2025. Through various outdoor initiatives including demonstration gardens, park clean-ups and nature preschools, the District hopes to assist residents in their journey to natural intelligence.

Tree planting and park restoration will also be part of the opening. Twelve large Western Red Cedars and five Big Leaf Maples – all native trees – will be planted in the area to celebrate both the opening of the play area and National Tree Day.

Saanich Parks staff will also be making speeches about Tinker Town and its development. The event will run until 11:30 a.m. and folks are encouraged to park near the beach and walk to the site.

For more information visit the National Tree Day event page on the Saanich website.

