Saanich police arrest suspected purse snatcher after witness tracks him down

Man known to police attempted to steal the purses from Red Robin restaurant

A 43 year old man familiar to Saanich Police faces a long list of charges after he attempted but failed to steal two purses from inside a Saanich restaurant.

Sgt. Julie Fast said the man grabbed the purses after he entered the Red Robin at 800 Tolmie Avenue March 24 at around 2 p.m. The purses sitting on an empty chair next to a table of diners.

The man then fled across Blanshard Street, dropping the purses, while staff chased him on foot, said Fast. Another witness then followed the purse snatcher in his vehicle, tracking a suspect down on Alder Street where he trying to hide behind a fence.

“The witness was able to hold the man until police arrived and arrested him,” said Fast, who described the man as well-known and wanted for previous thefts.

“On top of his warrant, he now faces numerous new charges including two counts of theft, three counts of breaching his recognizance, four counts of failing to comply with his probation order and one count of obstruction,” said Fast. The suspect was held in custody for court.

