Saanich police injured while arresting suspect

Man accused of shoplifting pulls out a knife, struggles with arresting officers

An altercation between a man accused of shoplifting and Saanich police led to some minor injuries for officers Wednesday evening.

At around 6 p.m. at Thrifty’s Foods, located on Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue, the 24-year-old man was confronted by a loss prevention officer outside the store.

There was a physical struggle between the two men, during which the man accused of shoplifting pulled out a knife. The loss prevention officer was not stabbed. The suspect then fled on Quadra Street where officers located him at Union Road.

A struggle between police and the suspect during the arrest led to some small abrasions and bruises.

The man was held in custody overnight and will appear in court Thursday morning.

The Saanich Police Department has recommended several charges including assault with a weapon, theft under $5,000 and breach of probation.