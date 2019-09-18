Suspected opioid overdose likely culprit behind serious crash in Fairfield

At approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, traffic officers discovered the aftermath of a crash at the intersection of Gonzales Avenue and Foul Bay Road, both vehicles were damaged extensively. (Provided by VicPD)

Victoria Police Department needs witnesses to come forward to assist in an impaired driving investigation after a crash sent one man to hospital on Tuesday.

At approximately 4 p.m. traffic officers discovered the aftermath of a crash at the intersection of Gonzales Avenue and Foul Bay Road, both vehicles were damaged extensively.

A passerby, who happened to be an off-duty physician, was attending to one of the drivers who was unconscious and in potentially life-threatening condition when officers arrived. The other driver was not physically injured in the crash.

Paramedics arrived and took over treatment of the unconscious driver. They noted signs of a potential opioid overdose and administered Narcan. The man regained consciousness and his condition improved significantly. He was then transported to hospital.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while the Collision Reconstruction Team gathered evidence.

According to police, the file remains under investigation and charges have not been recommended.

Initial investigation indicates one of the vehicles in the crash may have been travelling at a high speed. The cars involved are a grey 2008 Hyundai Sonata and a green 1993 Honda Accord.

Traffic officers are asking anyone who was in the Fairfield neighbourhood around 4 p.m. Tuesday and may have witnessed a vehicle being driven in an unusual way to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.