Saanich police increase road checks to target impaired drivers over the summer. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police target impaired drivers with increased road checks

Summer sees 40 per cent of impaired driving-related deaths in B.C.

Saanich police are reminding drivers to plan ahead and drink responsibly as the department’s annual summer CounterAttack program – a collaboration between B.C. police, ICBC and the province – targets intoxicated drivers with increased road checks.

“Enhanced” road checks began on the first weekend of July and continue through the rest of the summer, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

Saanich motorists should “expect to come across the CounterAttack road checks” and should make an effort to plan ahead and be responsible, he said, adding that 40 per cent of impaired driving-related deaths in B.C. happen over the summer.

As of July 17, Saanich police had apprehended 11 drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs, he said, pointing out that not only do these drivers face hefty fines, but they are risking their well-being and that of others on the road.

Anastasiades noted that these increased road checks are in addition to existing work done by police to reduce the number of intoxicated drivers.

To avoid the spread of COVID-19, the Counter Attack road checks are being conducted in accordance with the safety guidelines laid out by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Saanich Police Department

