Upon serving strike notice, CUPE 441 called Saanich Parks and Recreation to alert them to the need for extra daytime childcare. (Alpha Stock Images)

Saanich school closure day camps announced following CUPE 441 strike notice

Saanich Parks and Recreation will have day camps, school site daycares will remain open

School closure day camps are becoming available following the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE Local 441)’s 72-hour strike notice issued Wednesday.

CUPE Local 441 served School District 63 (SD63) with strike notice and upon doing so, called Saanich Parks and Recreation to alert them to the need for extra daytime childcare.

All schools in SD63, in Saanich and on the Peninsula, will be affected by the strike as teachers are expected to honour the picket line, explained CUPE 441 president Dean Coates. This means there will be hundreds of children needing daytime care while parents are at work.

READ ALSO: SD63 parents asked to make arrangements for children as strike looms

Saanich Parks and Recreation scrambled to find appropriate staff and space for day camps during the first week of the strike, said Kelli-Ann Armstrong, senior manager of recreation services. On Monday, there will be a camp at the Gordon Head Recreation Centre from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from Tuesday to Friday there will be a camp at the Saanich Commonwealth Place. Registration is required as spaces are limited and only children ages five to eleven can be accommodated.

There will also be an all-ages drop-in swim from 1 to 3 p.m. all week for children needing something to do. Saanich Parks will continue to assess the needs of the community if the strike continues past the end of the week, said Armstrong.

On site daycares at schools will remain open as CUPE Local 441 has a goodwill agreement with the employers, said Coates. Parents will be allowed to cross the picket line to drop off their children and kids can cross to play in the parks. He asks that they simply check in with the picket captains first to indicate the nature of the crossing.

READ ALSO: Saanich CUPE members willing to take job action over wage discrepancies

Coates wants people to know that CUPE staff care deeply about their students and take job action seriously.

CUPE Local 441 has not heard from the district about getting back to the bargaining table, but bargaining committee is available for negotiations over the weekend, said Coates. If the sides cannot reach an agreement, schools in SD63 will be closed as of Monday at 5:45 a.m.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Wind gusts 70 to 90 km/h expected across Greater Victoria
Next story
Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Just Posted

UPDATED: Next sailing on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route is 7 a.m. on Saturday

BC Ferries cancels more sailings due to high winds, modified schedule for evening

Hermann’s co-owner says it’s ‘bittersweet’ to sell his father’s business

Victoria’s downtown music staple, Hermann’s Jazz Club now for sale

Headstone dedicated to family that died in largest maritime disaster in West Coast history

Friday marks the 101 anniversary of the sinking of SS Princess Sophia

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps receives first poppy, launching the 2019 Poppy Campaign

Poppies will now be for sale across the city to fundraise for veterans before Remembrance Day

Greater Victoria girl, 6, dies after battling rare genetic syndrome

Lexi Townsin is described as a charismatic girl who loved to sing

VIDEO: On the hunt for Oak Bay’s most wanted

Three does left to vaccinate in first year of program

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives

The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories for Friday

A round-up of today’s top stories

LIVE BLOG: Thousands join Greta Thunberg for climate strike in Vancouver

Other speakers at the event include David Suzuki and Tiny House Warrior activist Kanahus Manuel

‘Emotional’ Margaret Atwood receives rare honour from the Queen

Author of Handmaid’s Tale receives Order of the Companions of Honour

‘We can’t fix all of it’: B.C. mayor says costs of updating deadly lake likely too high

Man-made lake where two girls drowned remains closed as B.C. city council deliberates updates

B.C.’s longest-serving female MLA announces retirement after 28 years

Ex-speaker Linda Reid silent on legislature liquor removal

Light-entangled deer spotted in Vancouver Island town

Typically conservation will safely capture the deer and remove the item once located

Most Read