Search continues for bear wandering through Saanich

A bear similar to this black bear was spotted on Elk Lake Drive again on Oct. 21 and is believed responsible for killing a llama in Saanich on Oct. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)

A bear wandering through Saanich since Monday is still on the lam and was spotted munching on garbage near Elk Lake on Wednesday.

Despite the sightings, police are asking that only aggressive bear encounters be reported at this time.

On Oct. 19, police issued a warning about a bear that had reportedly killed a llama on a property in the 4700-block of West Saanich Road before running off. At the time, officials said residents should be on alert as the bear was not afraid of humans and could return to the area.

READ ALSO: Bear spotted several times in Saanich likely to be euthanized

The next morning, several more bear sightings were reported to Saanich police after the animal was seen along Elk Lake Drive near the “Welcome to Greater Victoria” sign.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sgt. Scott Norris with the B.C. Conservation Service said he’d been tracking the bear through the day but had lost track of it near Santa Clara Avenue.

The bear was spotted in Saanich again the next morning but officers weren’t able to locate it.

READ ALSO: Saanich residents warned to watch livestock after bear kills llama

Norris said the bear was reportedly eating garbage outside a home on the west side of Elk Lake. He said there’s not much that could be done as it was garbage pick-up day, but he’s reminding residents to secure garbage and other attractants at all other times to avoid drawing bears into urban areas.

The search for the bear continues for the Conservation Service but according to Norris, the bear will likely have to be euthanized as it’s been aggressive and has gotten a taste for garbage.

Saanich police are warning the public to remain vigilant but ask that bears only be reported to police if they’re behaving aggressively. All other bear sightings can be reported to B.C. Conservation Service by calling 1-877-952-RAPP or texting #7277.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

bearsConservationDistrict of Saanich