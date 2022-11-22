Service award recipients honoured for helping Victoria officer hit by stolen vehicle

The awards were handed out to recipients who were able to attend a ceremony in VicPD’s Hall of Honour

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak has given out VicPD Civic Service Awards to 10 new recipients for their help after Const. Todd Mason was hit by a Nanaimo man driving a stolen vehicle.

Mason was struck from behind in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue on Sept. 27, 2021. He was pinned beneath the vehicle and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Award recipients were honoured for lifting the vehicle off of Mason so he could receive medical attention.

“They then assisted VicPD officers in securing the scene and provided statements to the investigators,” Manak said.

Bylaw officer Grant Love was also celebrated for ensuring the safety and well-being of bylaw staff and others at the scene.

“He provided them with the support that they needed at that critical time,” Manak said.

The awards were handed out to recipients who were able to attend a ceremony in VicPD’s Hall of Honour Tuesday (Nov. 22).

“The VicPD Civic Service Award was created as a way to recognize community members who have stepped up and done the right thing in our communities,” Manak said. “This certainly fits the actions of each one of our recipients.”

Chance Nichol pleaded guilty on March 31 to assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and to dangerous driving.

“It was sickening to think an event like this was possible in our community,” Manak said.

Nichol was sentenced to three years in jail and was given a 10-year firearm probation and a three-year driving ban.

“Todd Mason is on a road to recovery, but he’s still got some work to do,” Manak said.

READ MORE: Victoria police charge Nanaimo man after officer hit by stolen car on Monday

