(File)

Sidney-Anacortes ferry stops Oct. 22 to Nov. 4

Vessel re-assigned as seven sister ships need repairs

Washington State Ferries (WSF) will cancel their sailings to Sidney from Oct. 22 to Nov. 4.

The sailing to Anacortes is WSF’s only international route, and the sailing is being cancelled because seven vessels (a third of their fleet) require urgent repairs. The Chelan, which typically comes to Sidney, will fill the gaps while her fellow ships are being repaired.

Four vessels will be out for unplanned repairs (Elwha, Hyak, Issaquah and Salish) and three will undergo required U.S. Coast Guard shipyard work (Kittitas, Puyallup and Yakima).

This follows a summer stoppage when the Chelan was also reassigned due to other failing vessels.

RELATED: ‘Urgent motor repairs’ stop Sidney-Anacortes sailings for a week

The 144-car Samish and 124-car Chelan will be assigned to the Anacortes/Friday Harbor/Orcas/Lopez/Shaw runs for those two weeks, while the 87-car Tillikum will remain on the interisland route.

According to a press release, all vehicle reservations for the Anacortes/San Juan Islands/Sidney route during this period will be canceled because WSF’s current reservation system cannot be amended to their temporary three-boat schedule. No-shoe fees will be waived, and all customers will sail on a first-come, first-served basis.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UBC opens new innovation hub in downtown Kelowna
Next story
B.C. adventurer takes two-wheels through Tibet

Just Posted

Transport truck navigation apps don’t warn drivers about low bridge in Esquimalt

Another truck was lodged under the E&N bridge on Hereward Road on Thursday

VicPD issues 50 tickets in one day

Offers education instead of paying fines

Charge laid in Saanich crash that severely injured 11-year-old girl

Tenessa Rayann Lyric Nikirk from North Saanich has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Sidney-Anacortes ferry stops Oct. 22 to Nov. 4

Vessel re-assigned as seven sister ships need repairs

Langford mayor calls for campground cleanup

Lack of communication from the Ministry makes residents ‘suspicious’

Victoria teen suffers whiplash in school ‘bubble’ soccer game

Middle school students injured in teacher-student competition

Black Press to host extreme career fair in Victoria

The fair will run on Oct. 25 at the Bay Street Armoury

Explosive device discovered at tent city on Vancouver Island

RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit on way to Nanaimo to deal with possible bomb in homeless camp

Defensive driving saves lives on B.C. highway

Quick acting by one driver likely saved many lives say RCMP

UBC opens new innovation hub in downtown Kelowna

New hub located in the city’s Innovation Centre

B.C. adventurer takes two-wheels through Tibet

Ultimately, James Leigh said it’s not death he’s afraid of, it’s mediocrity.

Sooke pig farm controversy rocks neighbourhood

West Coast Road property subject of an ongoing saga

Goat troopers reclaim overgrown Vancouver Island park

No kidding, goats weed out invasive plants north of Parksville

Court dismisses case against Cowichan’s Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit

Second lawsuit expected to be heard next year

Most Read