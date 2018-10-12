Sidney-Anacortes ferry stops Oct. 22 to Nov. 4

Washington State Ferries (WSF) will cancel their sailings to Sidney from Oct. 22 to Nov. 4.

The sailing to Anacortes is WSF’s only international route, and the sailing is being cancelled because seven vessels (a third of their fleet) require urgent repairs. The Chelan, which typically comes to Sidney, will fill the gaps while her fellow ships are being repaired.

Four vessels will be out for unplanned repairs (Elwha, Hyak, Issaquah and Salish) and three will undergo required U.S. Coast Guard shipyard work (Kittitas, Puyallup and Yakima).

This follows a summer stoppage when the Chelan was also reassigned due to other failing vessels.

RELATED: ‘Urgent motor repairs’ stop Sidney-Anacortes sailings for a week

The 144-car Samish and 124-car Chelan will be assigned to the Anacortes/Friday Harbor/Orcas/Lopez/Shaw runs for those two weeks, while the 87-car Tillikum will remain on the interisland route.

According to a press release, all vehicle reservations for the Anacortes/San Juan Islands/Sidney route during this period will be canceled because WSF’s current reservation system cannot be amended to their temporary three-boat schedule. No-shoe fees will be waived, and all customers will sail on a first-come, first-served basis.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter