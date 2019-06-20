Larry Gorrill and two of his team – Ethan Laidley and Michelle Colorado at Taco Shell. (Nick Murray/News Staff)

Sidney welcomes spicy new arrival

Mexican restaurant Taco Shell opened this week on Beacon Avenue

A new Mexican restaurant opened in Sidney Tuesday, enjoying busy service and glowing reviews.

Taco Shell, run by new Deep Cove resident Larry Gorrill, offers burritos, tacos and other Mexican cuisine, as well as home-made guacamole.

ALSO READ: Phillips Backyard Weekender announces line-up of dance, reggae, dream-pop and hip-hop

Gorrill moved to the Peninsula in November, having run restaurants in Vancouver and on Salt Spring Island. He says he had decided to retire from the restaurant game and buy a boat, but he just loves working and chatting with the public everyday. It took him four months to find the right location, 2367Beacon Ave., but the restaurant is now up and running. A few small tables line the walls but most customers appeared to be there for takeout. The restaurant has four staff and three new employees joining soon. Gorrill says they are mostly out of school and he enjoys training youth and giving them skills for the food industry.

“The feedback from customers has been overwhelming,” he says. “I love the interaction with people, creating new things and feeding people. You know our burritos are almost two pounds? I like to give value for the buck, something big that’s value.”

Carnitas are Taco Shell’s signature dish, and in July they plan to add more specialty items, such as fish tacos and beer-battered tacos. Gorrill says they don’t cook with peanut oil and offer tasty vegetarian and gluten-free options.

ALSO READ: Food inspectors help keep the Saanich Peninsula safe

Taco Shell is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, but Gorrill says they have plans to extend their opening hours soon.

Sidney is blessed with some excellent eateries and if customer reviews are anything to go by, Taco Shell might be a nice addition to the foodie landscape.

On the day it opened, a senior named Terry Giffin was out for a drive and decided to pop into Sidney.

“Sidney, a favorite spot to go to. Always a pleasure where people are friendly and laid back,” he says, adding he saw the new opening and decided to give them a try, “Wow, is all I can say. The place was immaculate and the staff extremely friendly, as I have found in many locations in Sidney.”

ALSO READ: Confusing parking lot blamed for cars tipping into flowerbeds at Peninsula Canadian Tire

He ordered a burrito. “Now the true test was to open up this puppy and taste. Amazing is all I can say. “

With reviews like that maybe Gorrill made the right decision not to buy the boat.

“I’ll have to save up for it again, and own one down the road,” he says with a laugh.

For more information call 778 351 3003 or visit Taco Shell’s Facebook page at facebook.com/Taco-Shall-Sidney.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP fine man $1,150 for camping, lighting campfire in Mill Hill Regional Park
Next story
Saanich councillor says residents owed a bylaw like the rescinded EDPA

Just Posted

51 cats and dogs surrendered to the Victoria Humane Society last week

Organization overwhelmed and looking for facility to house the pets saved from communities that cull

Youth have privacy rights, doctor tells inquest into Oak Bay teen’s opioid death

Elliot Eurchuk died of a drug overdose. He was found unresponsive in his bedroom in April 2018

Royal Roads installs new president at convocation

Rick Stiebel News Staff Royal Roads University continued its tradition of honouring… Continue reading

New exhibit at Batemen Centre highlights wildest landscapes in world

Into the Arctic runs from June 14 to Nov. 3

RCMP fine man $1,150 for camping, lighting campfire in Mill Hill Regional Park

Campfires prohibited at all regional parks except designated campgrounds

Victoria church displays memorial tapestry for those lost to opioid crisis

Christ Church Cathedral hosts talks on opioid crisis on June 26 and July 3

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the government’s decision to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion?

The federal government announced Tuesday its approval for the Trans Mountain pipeline… Continue reading

Woman sues Kelowna RCMP officer over ‘abhorrent’ interrogation in sex assault case

The woman involved in the 2012 interrogation is suing the officer and B.C.’s Minister of Justice

VIDEO: Rare white killer whale captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

B.C. oil tanker ban squeaks through final vote in Senate

Bill C-48 bars oil tankers from loading at ports on B.C’s north coast

B.C.-born Carey Price brings young fan to tears at NHL Awards banquet

Anderson Whitehead first met his hockey idol after his mother died of cancer

Nanaimo a prime market for new plane, Air Canada says

Vice-president previews Airbus A220, praises Nanaimo’s growth in passenger numbers

VIDEO: B.C. woman talks about the most common and dangerous disease you’ve never heard of

Nelson’s Emma Weiland lives with endometriosis

Most Read