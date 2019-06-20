Sidney welcomes spicy new arrival

Larry Gorrill and two of his team – Ethan Laidley and Michelle Colorado at Taco Shell. (Nick Murray/News Staff)

A new Mexican restaurant opened in Sidney Tuesday, enjoying busy service and glowing reviews.

Taco Shell, run by new Deep Cove resident Larry Gorrill, offers burritos, tacos and other Mexican cuisine, as well as home-made guacamole.

Gorrill moved to the Peninsula in November, having run restaurants in Vancouver and on Salt Spring Island. He says he had decided to retire from the restaurant game and buy a boat, but he just loves working and chatting with the public everyday. It took him four months to find the right location, 2367Beacon Ave., but the restaurant is now up and running. A few small tables line the walls but most customers appeared to be there for takeout. The restaurant has four staff and three new employees joining soon. Gorrill says they are mostly out of school and he enjoys training youth and giving them skills for the food industry.

“The feedback from customers has been overwhelming,” he says. “I love the interaction with people, creating new things and feeding people. You know our burritos are almost two pounds? I like to give value for the buck, something big that’s value.”

Carnitas are Taco Shell’s signature dish, and in July they plan to add more specialty items, such as fish tacos and beer-battered tacos. Gorrill says they don’t cook with peanut oil and offer tasty vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Taco Shell is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, but Gorrill says they have plans to extend their opening hours soon.

Sidney is blessed with some excellent eateries and if customer reviews are anything to go by, Taco Shell might be a nice addition to the foodie landscape.

On the day it opened, a senior named Terry Giffin was out for a drive and decided to pop into Sidney.

“Sidney, a favorite spot to go to. Always a pleasure where people are friendly and laid back,” he says, adding he saw the new opening and decided to give them a try, “Wow, is all I can say. The place was immaculate and the staff extremely friendly, as I have found in many locations in Sidney.”

He ordered a burrito. “Now the true test was to open up this puppy and taste. Amazing is all I can say. “

With reviews like that maybe Gorrill made the right decision not to buy the boat.

“I’ll have to save up for it again, and own one down the road,” he says with a laugh.

For more information call 778 351 3003 or visit Taco Shell’s Facebook page at facebook.com/Taco-Shall-Sidney.



