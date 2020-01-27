Sugarlump chairlift at Mount Baldy ski resort was closed for temporarily. (File photo)

Ski lift closed at B.C. mountain over alleged actions of former employee

‘We are actively investigating and dealing with the actions of a former employee,’ said the resort

A chairlift at Oliver’s Baldy Mountain Resort remains closed as of Monday, Jan. 27.

The resort cites an ongoing RCMP investigation into a former employee and “procedural difficulties caused by certain stolen records,” as the reasoning behind the closure.

“As some of you may have heard, we are actively investigating and dealing with the actions of a former employee,” the resort wrote on its Facebook page on Jan. 25. “We have reported several infractions of this former employee to the RCMP. Because this is an active investigation, we cannot go into the specifics of these actions at this time.”

The resort is working with Technical Safety BC to get the lift reopened.

“Our team has taken all necessary (and extra) precautionary steps to ensure that our equipment and lifts are operating safely and efficiently,” read the social media post. “In addition to working with Technical Safety BC, we have also been in contact and are working with our lift company partners and experts in chair lift mechanics to ensure all lifts are safe and operational.”

Oliver RCMP said while charges have not been laid a criminal investigation is underway.

“As a result of the actions allegedly taken by the individual at the focus of the police investigation, resort officials chose to shut down the affected ski lift operations to ensure the safety of their customers. Further inspections are occurring this morning (Jan. 27) after which all lifts are expected to reopen.”

According to its Facebook page, Baldy consulted legal counsel is taking all necessary steps to pursue the responsible parties.

As of now, the resort is taking the lift closure one day at a time and did not mention an anticipated reopening date.

Baldy Mountain Resort did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422.

READ MORE: Baldy Mountain Resort breaks the internet

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Canada’s first presumptive case of coronavirus officially confirmed
Next story
Survivors mark 75th anniversary of Auschwitz camp liberation

Just Posted

City of Victoria drafts revision of plastic bag ban bylaw

The bylaw will need to go to the province for approval

Langford ranks as fastest growing community in B.C.

Westshore community grew by 5.2 per cent in 2019 compared to 2018

Highlands councillor designs ‘carbon budget’ for CRD municipalities

Budget shows how much carbon left for each municipality to use to meet climate goals

VIDEO: James Bay wolf released into wild of western Vancouver Island

Conservation officers confirm wolf is from Discovery Island

Victoria shops avoid plastic bags, despite bylaw being voided

The city is working on getting the bylaw re-established

VIDEO: Driver guilty in Saanich crash that left 11-year-old with catastrophic brain injuries

North Saanich woman convicted on one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm

First-place Canucks beat Blues 3-1 for ninth straight home win

Miller nets pair as Vancouver defeats Cup champs

Head-on collision on Vancouver Island results in dead dog, woman in hospital

RCMP say no one else injured in Coombs crash

Feds ask Canadians to stop all travel to epicentre of coronavirus in China

More than 2,000 people have been infected

Swapping grape varieties can help winemakers adapt to climate change: UBC study

Report says 56% of wine-grape-growing regions would be lost if global climate warms by 2 C

Alberta premier wants feds to approve Teck mine for benefit of First Nations

Kenney: ‘Surely [reconciliation] means saying yes to economic development for First Nations people’

Filming for Resident Alien begins in Ladysmith

Aliens and excitement take over the streets of Ladysmith during new TV series

NDP suggests easing secondary housing rules for B.C. farmland

Lana Popham proposes guest homes not just for relatives

After four sexual assaults in the same B.C. park, RCMP ask women not to walk alone

Four sexual assaults took place in Glen Park over two months

Most Read