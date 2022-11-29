Slippery commute continues on the Malahat

Motorists are being warned of slippery conditions and delays

Traffic is backed up on the slippery Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday afternoon, pictured looking south at the intersection with South Shawnigan Lake Road. (Courtesy of Drive BC)

As cold, snowy weather continues in Greater Victoria, conditions on the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway are worsening.

Emcon Services Inc. issued a winter storm alert for the highway by tweet around 3 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 29) warning that moderate snowfall had started inland in at higher elevations on Vancouver Island.

⚠️Winter storm alert⚠️ Moderate snowfall has started Inland and at higher elevations. Check @DriveBC for updates. Avoid travel if your vehicle is not prepared for driving condtions. #yyjtraffic #Malahat #BCStorm #ShiftIntoWinter pic.twitter.com/JrDLzXkBZn — Emcon Services Inc. – South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) November 29, 2022

Emcon warned motorists not to drive if their vehicles were not equipped for the slippery driving conditions.

Motorists are encouraged to give themselves extra time to reach their destination, to expect delays, and to drive with extra caution.

As of 4 p.m., Drive BC traffic cameras showed northbound traffic on the Malahat section backed up from Goldstream Provincial Park up to the Malahat Summit, with a coating of snow all around.

