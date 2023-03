People report feeling a 2.6 magnitude shaker, about 7 km northeast of Oak Bay on March 23 around 4 a.m. (Earthquaketracker.com)

A couple dozen people report feeling an early Thursday morning earthquake between southern Vancouver Island and the mainland.

The 2.6 magnitude shaker, about 7 kilometres northeast of Oak Bay, was recorded March 23 around 4 a.m. at a depth of 26 km.

A total 28 people reported feeling it according to Earthquakes Canada.

