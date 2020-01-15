Snowstorm 2020: Some flights cancelled out of YYJ, BC Ferries running

A handful of flights leaving the Victoria International Airport are cancelled Wednesday morning thanks to snow, winter conditions. (Black Press Media File Photo)

More than a foot of snow is on the ground in some part of Greater Victoria Wednesday morning and both ground and air travel is impacted.

As of 7:30 a.m., at least eight flights leaving the Victoria International Airport have been cancelled. Airlines impacted include West Jet, Air Canada and Pacific Coastal Airlines.

The airport’s winter operations team is working to clear airside surfaces and roadways. Flight status can be checked online at victoriaairport.com.

Snow Advisory: Flights delays and cancellations this afternoon. Please check the latest status of your flight at https://t.co/Wz40blunDs or w/ your airline and, please take extra caution on the roads. #yyj #yyjops — Victoria Int Airport (@Fly_YYJ) January 14, 2020

BC Ferries has no cancellations and as of 7:30 a.m., all sailings leaving Swartz Bay are below 40 per cent capacity.

During this cold & snowy weather please drive safely & give yourself extra time to get to our terminals. Before you travel check #CurrentConditions https://t.co/S5ERbOsgQ7 & #ServiceNotices https://t.co/ynhMpTR8MM. We'll keep you updated here as well 👊 ^oj pic.twitter.com/H9iBYqRvCp — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) January 15, 2020

READ ALSO: Snowstorm 2020: Greater Victoria residents urged to stay home