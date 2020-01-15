A handful of flights leaving the Victoria International Airport are cancelled Wednesday morning thanks to snow, winter conditions. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Snowstorm 2020: Some flights cancelled out of YYJ, BC Ferries running

Ferries leaving Swartz Bay all below capacity

More than a foot of snow is on the ground in some part of Greater Victoria Wednesday morning and both ground and air travel is impacted.

As of 7:30 a.m., at least eight flights leaving the Victoria International Airport have been cancelled. Airlines impacted include West Jet, Air Canada and Pacific Coastal Airlines.

The airport’s winter operations team is working to clear airside surfaces and roadways. Flight status can be checked online at victoriaairport.com.

BC Ferries has no cancellations and as of 7:30 a.m., all sailings leaving Swartz Bay are below 40 per cent capacity.

READ ALSO: Snowstorm 2020: Greater Victoria residents urged to stay home


