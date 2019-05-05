Calder McCormick, 24 and Dave Phillips, 54 will be handing out specially designed baseball caps on Friday morning that will protect players from the most common gold head injuries, being struck by a ball or club, and avoid hearing that dreaded four letter word — ‘fore.’ (Kendra Crighton/Victoria News Staff)

Specially designed caps offer protection to golfers

Victoria residents promote cap that could also be used in the stands during HarbourCats games

While golfing may seem like a harmless sport, a group of brain injury survivors wants players to think about adding an extra precaution while hitting the links this season with the Helmets FORE You initiative.

The Blue Sheet Bump Cap Boys — Dave Phillips, 54, and Calder McCormick, 24 — will be handing out specially designed baseball caps that will protect players from the most common golf head injuries, being struck by a ball or club, and avoid hearing that dreaded four-letter word — ‘fore’.

“I think it’s an awesome idea, it’s long overdue and I can’t believe people have been playing golf without these things,” says McCormick.

According to recent statistics, the head injury rate for golf is quite low at 1.8 per 1,000, but as the Blue Sheet duo caution — do you really know what your golf partner’s swing is like?

The pair say they’re not interested in changing the status quo but are aiming to shed some light on the issue and bring head injury awareness to the forefront.

Phillips, who’s been playing golf since he was 17, suffered two strokes — one in 2013 and another in 2015 — that left him unable to play his favourite game. He says he’s been depressed ever since but is enjoying giving back to a community that he loves.

“I’ve never worn a hat before because I look like a goof,” says Phillips. But when asked if he’d wear a bump cap on the course, he didn’t need to think twice before answering. “Absolutely.”

McCormick agrees but says he’d need to add his own style to it before sporting it on the course. However, he recognizes the importance of protection — especially for the elderly. “Let’s be serious, do you want to survive a round of golf with your grandparents?” laughs McCormick.

On Friday, May 3 the Blue Sheet Bump Cap Boys will be heading to the Cedar Hill Golf Course and the Mount Douglas Golf Course to hand out several caps that were donated to the group by Acklands-Grainger. The pair want anyone who could be hit by a flying ball to try out the cap and fill out a questionnaire about their experience.

The project is still in its pilot stage but the pair feel it could expand to maintenance workers and even baseball fans in the stands during HarbourCats games.


Dave Phillips shows off the Bump Cap, specifically designed to protect your head from common golf head injuries. (Photo submitted)

