Fire crews battle blaze engulfing top floor apartment in Esquimalt

Emergency crews are responding to a working third alarm fire with heavy smoke in the 800-block of Craigflower Road.

There have been reports of multiple people trapped in the apartment building.

Emergency crews on scene or large structure fire on Craigflower Road in Esquimalt #yyj #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/f1luoukxpK — Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) April 7, 2019

The top floor appears to be fully engulfed.

More to come.

