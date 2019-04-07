Fire crews battle blaze engulfing top floor apartment in Esquimalt

Emergency crews are responding to a working third alarm fire with heavy smoke in the 800-block of Craigflower Road.
There have been reports of multiple people trapped in the apartment building.
Emergency crews on scene or large structure fire on Craigflower Road in Esquimalt #yyj #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/f1luoukxpK
— Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) April 7, 2019
Building still smoking, no flames in sight. #yyj #victoriaBC pic.twitter.com/c9PAIhZRLB
— Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) April 7, 2019
The top floor appears to be fully engulfed.
More to come.
